PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the southbound lanes of Interstate 17are closed at State Route 169 due to a car crash near Cordes Junction.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the there’s no immediate estimate yet as to when the I-17 lanes will reopen.

The crash occurred Tuesday evening and authorities didn’t immediately release any details.

ADOT officials say motorists using southbound I-17 can detour on State Route 169 to State Route 69 and return to I-17 at Cordes Junction, which is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

The northbound lanes of I-17 lanes aren’t affected by the crash.