PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say the southbound lanes of Interstate 17are closed at State Route 169 due to a car crash near Cordes Junction.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the there’s no immediate estimate yet as to when the I-17 lanes will reopen.
The crash occurred Tuesday evening and authorities didn’t immediately release any details.
ADOT officials say motorists using southbound I-17 can detour on State Route 169 to State Route 69 and return to I-17 at Cordes Junction, which is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seattle’s Aurora stretch is frozen in time, but voters are turning up the heat on change
The northbound lanes of I-17 lanes aren’t affected by the crash.