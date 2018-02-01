BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano of Massachusetts says he welcomes a Democratic primary challenge from Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley.

Capuano said Thursday that he’s known Pressley for many years and believes she’ll make a “good candidate” for the seat.

Capuano has represented the 7th Congressional District since 1998. He said the primary challenge will not change his approach to campaigning and believes his record in the House “speaks for itself.”

He said he intends to reconnect with voters in the district, which includes about 70 percent of Boston along with several surrounding communities.

Pressley said Tuesday that she decided to run after prayer and deliberation. She said residents need an advocate and a champion in Congress.

If elected, Pressley would be the only black member of the state’s congressional delegation.