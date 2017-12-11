CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate who escaped and later was caught in a river trying to swim from Texas to Mexico has been returned to West Virginia.
According to Southwestern Regional Jail records, 38-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was booked into the jail in Holden on Sunday night.
WCHS-TV reports Boyes is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday on escape charges.
Boyes escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car, but his absence wasn’t noticed for about 36 hours.
Boyes had been held since his capture in a Laredo, Texas, jail awaiting extradition.
Boyes’ mother and three correctional officers have been charged in the escape.
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com