CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An inmate who escaped and later was caught in a river trying to swim from Texas to Mexico has been returned to West Virginia.

According to Southwestern Regional Jail records, 38-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was booked into the jail in Holden on Sunday night.

WCHS-TV reports Boyes is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday on escape charges.

Boyes escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car, but his absence wasn’t noticed for about 36 hours.

Boyes had been held since his capture in a Laredo, Texas, jail awaiting extradition.

Boyes’ mother and three correctional officers have been charged in the escape.

