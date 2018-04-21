ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, two upcoming special elections in the Bronx and Westchester County could decide which party controls the state Senate.

Republicans now have a one-seat majority in the chamber, meaning Democrats could take over the Senate if they win both of Tuesday’s special elections. But the math is complicated by Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder, of Brooklyn, who currently sits with the Republicans. Democrats hope he returns if they can win both seats.

In Westchester, Democrat Shelley Mayer faces Republican Julie Killian, while in the Bronx, Democrat Luis Sepulveda faces Republican Patrick Delices.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon says she’ll release her tax returns as soon as they’re done. The “Sex and the City” star-turned gubernatorial candidate filed an extension this year.

Cuomo released his taxes on Tax Day.