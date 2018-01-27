ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, lawmakers are preparing for a busy week of hearings on school spending, environmental protection and public safety.

Members of the Senate and Assembly have budget meetings scheduled Monday through Wednesday focused on different aspects of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $168 million budget proposal. On education, the governor wants to increase school spending by $769 million to $26 billion overall.

Meanwhile, a proposal to tweak state tax laws to save taxpayers $1.5 billion is moving to the Assembly after it passed the Senate.

Cuomo himself is pushing a new proposal to boost production of mead, an alcoholic drink made using fermented honey. Cuomo says it’s the next step in the state’s burgeoning craft alcohol business and could be good for the state’s honey industry.