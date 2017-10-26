CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old who was serving a 30-day sentence at the Cape Girardeau city jail has fled from a work detail.
The Southeast Missourian reports that Dwayne Crawford Jr. of Cape Girardeau disappeared after he was assigned to sort trash at the city transfer station. Sgt. Rick Schmidt said Crawford was last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
He began serving his sentence Tuesday for interfering or resisting arrest. Online court records show Crawford also pleaded guilty for marijuana possession earlier this month.
___
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com