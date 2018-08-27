TRURO, Mass. (AP) — The man bitten by a shark off Cape Cod in Massachusetts this month has been released from the hospital.
A spokesman for Tufts Medical Center in Boston said Monday that 61-year-old William Lytton was recently released.
He said the hospital couldn’t say when the Scarsdale, New York, man left or whether he was transferred to another facility or sent home, citing patient privacy laws.
The hospital said Thursday that Lytton had been upgraded from fair to good condition.
Lytton suffered deep puncture wounds to his leg and torso after being attacked on Aug. 15 while swimming off a beach in Truro.
Shark researchers are working to determine what type of shark was involved. It was the first shark attack in Massachusetts waters since 2012.