BOURNE, Mass. (AP) — A nearly half-century old Cape Cod tradition is ending.

Organizers say the Cape Cod Scallop Festival will not take place in 2018.

Marie Oliva, executive director of the Cape Cod Canal Regional Chamber of Commerce, says there are many reasons for the cancellation but called it a “risky and expensive” event.

She tells the Cape Cod Times the last two days of the three-day festival last September in Falmouth were pretty much wiped out by the weather.

The festival, founded in 1969 by local scallop fishermen, attracted thousands of visitors and served thousands of pounds of the shellfish. An estimated 4,000 pounds of mollusks were eaten in 2017.

It also included an arts-and-crafts show, car show and live entertainment.

Oliva didn’t rule out reviving the event in the future.