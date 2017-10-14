EASTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Facilities at one of Cape Cod’s most famous beaches are being overhauled because of a rapidly eroding bluff.

The Cape Cod Times reports that a two-month demolition project at Nauset Light Beach in Eastham that begins later this month includes removing restrooms, changing rooms, and a septic tank.

Wooden stairs that lead up and down the 60-foot bluff will also be removed, but a new path will be installed between the beach and parking lot.

The beach is part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Seashore officials say the facilities will eventually be rebuilt farther back from the bluff, but temporary amenities will be available in the interim.

The bluff eroded 18 feet in 2015 and 10 feet in early 2016.

The beach gets about 660,000 visitors annually.