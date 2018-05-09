SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Canyons School District has raised the starting salary for new teachers and will hand out a one-time bonus to licensed educators.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the board voted unanimously Tuesday to hike the starting salary 4.5 percent, to $41,835, for the 2018-19 school year. Educators, including new hires, will also receive a one-time $500 bonus.
In addition, Canyons’ teachers will receive regularly scheduled incremental raises and cost-of-living increases.
Canyons is the fourth large district in Utah to raise salaries for the upcoming school year. The other three districts are Jordan, Granite and Tooele.
The bonuses are funded in part by an increase to the amount of spending per pupil and a new Teacher and Student Success account, which lawmakers could divert for other purposes in future budget years.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com