NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gun violence and issues facing youths and families are among the issues addressed in the first executive orders signed by New Orleans’ new mayor.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says in a Friday news release that she signed an order establishing a new advisory council to develop innovative approaches to reducing gun violence. Another order establishes the Office of Youth and Families to address issues affecting the 37 percent of New Orleans youths living in poverty.
Other orders established new offices to oversee city contracting and regulation of utilities.
Cantrell took office May 7.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help