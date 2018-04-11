CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The Cannon Beach City Council has reversed its decision to block marijuana retailers from operating in mixed-use buildings.

The Daily Astorian reports the council reconsidered out of fear that landlords with mixed-use properties would evict residential tenants to allow marijuana retailers to rent their commercial spaces for a higher price.

City Councilor Mike Benefield says the council decided to let residents decide whether they want to live above a pot shop.

Tuesday’s change has implications for about 30 mixed-use buildings in Cannon Beach.

