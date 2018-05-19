PARIS (AP) — The makers of 21 movies are vying to win the Palme d’Or, the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize.
The star-studded awards ceremony is taking place Saturday night in the French Riviera city.
Australian actress and campaigner against sexual harassment Cate Blanchett led this year’s jury, which also included actress Kristen Stewart.
The May 8-19 festival, the first since the downfall of film mogul Harvey Weinstein over accusations of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, was dominated by the #MeToo movement.
A movie by one of three female directors in the lineup, “Capernaum” by Lebanon’s Nadine Labaki, is considered by some a front-runner for the Palme d’Or.
Other favorites include “BlacKkKlansman” by Spike Lee, “Burning” by South Korea’s Lee Chang-dong and “The Wild Pear Tree” by Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan.