CANNES, France (AP) — At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain noticed the paucity of female-led action films at the movie marketplace. This year, she brought a corrective.

Chastain and her co-stars on Thursday promoted plans for “355,” a James Bond-like spy thriller led by female stars. Along with Chastain, the film is to star Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

The quintet touted the project at a presentation in Cannes. Cruz called Chastain “Santa Claus” for assembling the film, which she called “very emotional to be part of.”

“355,” which has franchise aspirations, is one of the hottest properties at Cannes, the world’s largest film market.

Chastain last year served as a jury member in Cannes, and was critical of the female representation in the festival’s main slate.