CANNES, France (AP) — Bruce Willis has signed on to play famed boxing trainer Cus D’Amato in a film titled “Cornerman.”
The project was announced Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be shopped for buyers. Set in the 1980s, the film chronicles D’Amato’s discovery of a 13-year-old Mike Tyson and their subsequent path to the heavyweight championship.
Producers said they will begin a search for a young actor to play Tyson.
Written and to be directed by Rupert Friend, it will be the British actor’s feature directorial debut. In a statement, Friend described the film as about “a deep love between two ferocious talents.”
