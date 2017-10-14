CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — People who lost their lives to drug overdoses are being remembered by more than 1,000 people in Camden.

Philly.com reports that a somber ceremony Saturday evening included showing the names and photos of nearly 900 overdose victims on video screens and adding postcards with notes to the deceased on a large blackboard. Some families who attended wore T-shorts with the names of their loved ones.

Speakers talked about the stigma of opioid addiction and the need to treat it as if it were like other chronic illnesses.

The event in Camden’s waterfront stadium was hosted by the county freeholder board and 17 counties from three states.