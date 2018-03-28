CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Virginia clashed during a debate over the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville last summer.

The three candidates debated at the University of Virginia Tuesday.

Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Nick Frietas, a state delegate from Culpeper, and E.W. Jackson, a minister from Chesapeake, are seeking the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. The primary is scheduled June 12.

Media reports said Freitas said the image of people marching with Nazi flags was abhorrent, but said all speech must be protected, even speech he disagrees with.

Stewart echoed controversial comments made by President Donald Trump, saying the “two sides” at the protests engaged in violence. Jackson said Americans “have got to come together.”