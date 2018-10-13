A Nov. 6 special election is set for two West Virginia Supreme Court seats vacated by the retirements of justices Menis Ketchum and Robin Davis. Here is a look at the 10 candidates in each race, including their occupation and hometown. Ketchum’s seat runs through 2020; Davis’ seat runs through 2024.

The elections are nonpartisan. Party affiliations are listed either from the candidates or from the state Democratic Party:

KETCHUM SEAT:

Tim Armstead, current temporary justice, former Republican House of Delegates speaker, Elkview.

Harry C. “Bo” Bruner Jr., attorney, Charleston

Robert H. Carlton, attorney, Williamson

Ronald H. Hatfield Jr., attorney, Barboursville

Mark Hunt, attorney, Charleston, Democrat. Former member of state House of Delegates.

Hiram “Buck” Lewis, attorney, Procious

D.C. Offutt Jr., attorney, Barboursville, independent, former West Virginia State Bar president.

Joanna I. Tabit, Kanawha County circuit judge, Charleston, Democrat. Former Supreme Court law clerk.

Chris Wilkes, Berkeley County circuit judge, Martinsburg, Republican. Only candidate from state’s Eastern Panhandle.

Jeff C. Woods, attorney, Scott Depot, Democrat. Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in South Charleston.

DAVIS SEAT:

Jim Douglas, Kanawha County family court judge, Charleston, Democrat

Robert J. Frank, attorney, Lewisburg

Evan Jenkins, current temporary justice, former Republican congressman, Huntington

Jeff Kessler, former Democratic state Senate president, Glen Dale.

Brenden D. Long, attorney, Scott Depot. Former assistant prosecutor, Kanawha County.

Jim O’Brien, attorney, Wheeling, Democrat. Former assistant U.S. attorney.

William Schwartz, attorney, Charleston, Democrat

Marty “Redshoes” Sheehan, attorney, Wheeling. Former assistant U.S. attorney.

Dennise Renee Smith, attorney, Charleston, Democrat

William Stewart Thompson, Boone County Circuit judge, Madison, Democrat.