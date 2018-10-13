HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is going on the attack against Republican candidate Matt Rosendale in Montana’s tightening Senate race.

During a debate Saturday, the Democratic incumbent accused Rosendale of wanting to sell off public lands, kick people with pre-existing conditions off health care, privatize public schools and add dark money to the political system.

In turn, Rosendale accused Tester of having a problem with the truth and selling out Montana for the interests of Senate Democratic leaders.

It was the second debate between Tester and Rosendale. They were joined by Libertarian Party candidate Rick Breckenridge.

Tester faces a tough re-election bid as he tries to rally the Democratic base without alienating supporters of President Donald Trump.

Rosendale has closely aligned his campaign with Trump, who won Montana in 2016 by a wide margin.