COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gubernatorial candidates are making their final push to voters in the closing hours before South Carolina’s primary elections.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his four Republican challengers are in their last full day of campaigning before Tuesday’s primary. McMaster and former state agency head Catherine Templeton planned to travel around the state Monday, while Greenville businessman John Warren stumps in the Lowcountry.

Democratic state Rep. James Smith, Charleston consultant Phil Noble and Florence attorney Marguerite Willis are vying for their party’s nomination. Smith planned to fly around the state Monday, and Noble was campaigning in the Lowcountry.

There are also primaries in some of South Carolina’s seven congressional districts, as well as two statewide offices. If needed, runoff elections will be held June 26.