ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Candidates are making a big push ahead of Tuesday’s primary in Alaska, with a few dozen attending a meet-and-greet at a mega-church in Alaska’s biggest city.

Anchorage Baptist Temple has hosted the event for decades. Candidates put up tables in a brightly lit lobby where parishioners can find out more about them before and after Sunday services.

About three dozen candidates attended. Among them: the two major Republican candidates for governor, Mike Dunleavy and Mead Treadwell, and former U.S. Sen. Mark Begich.

Begich, one of the few Democrats at the event, is unopposed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for governor.

Elsewhere, independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin planned to visit 24 neighborhoods over 24 hours in Anchorage, including midnight bingo. Galvin is among those seeking the Democratic nomination for House.