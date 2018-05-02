COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina gubernatorial candidates say passing term limit legislation for the General Assembly will fix what they call corruption problems in the state.

Members of a Senate subcommittee voted Wednesday in favor of a joint resolution limiting House and Senate members to serving only 12 years in either chamber. The proposed change to the state constitution would require voter approval.

Republican gubernatorial hopefuls including Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former state public health chief Catherine Templeton and Greenville businessman John Warren spoke before the subcommittee, all saying that they support the legislation.

The bill introduced last year is essentially dead, with only four days left in the current session. Sen. William Timmons, who chairs the subcommittee, says he will pre-file the bill for next year.