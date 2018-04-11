NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.
A campaign finance disclosure report released this week shows that Republicans Diane Black and Bill Lee had the most in contributions this quarter — each around $3.3 million — but both either loaned or gave $3 million of their own money to their campaigns. Republican Randy Boyd raised a little more than $2.6 million, but $2 million was money he gave to himself.
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a Democrat, raised a little more than $549,000.
House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican, received no money, and neither did state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat. Both state lawmakers are barred from raising money while the Legislature is in session.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW