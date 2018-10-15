BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The three candidates for Alaska governor have outlined options to improve public safety in rural areas of the state.
KYUK-AM reports the three gubernatorial campaigns presented solutions after delegates attending the Association of Village Council Presidents’ annual convention last week voted that public safety is the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region’s top issue.
Debra Call, Democratic candidate Mark Begich’s running mate, proposed cross-training urban and rural law enforcement throughout the state.
John Moller, campaign co-chair for Mike Dunleavy, says the Republican candidate wants to form a public safety team with people that served on a similar team under Gov. Sean Parnell.
Governor Bill Walker says he wants to work with Alaska tribes to address public safety in a similar manner in how the state worked with tribes to created health organizations.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org