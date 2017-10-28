HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A special election has been called to fill the Alabama state House seat of Jim Patterson, who died earlier this month.

The special primary for District 21 of Madison County will be Jan. 9. The general election will be March 27 because a runoff won’t be required.

WAFF-TV reports the Secretary of State’s office confirms each major party has one candidate. Rex Reynolds is running on the Republican side. Terry Jones is the Democratic nominee.

Independent candidates have until Jan. 9 to qualify.

Reynolds is a former Huntsville police chief and city administrator.

Jones is a retired teacher from Hazel Green High School. He also ran for the seat in 2014.

