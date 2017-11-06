SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent Democratic candidate for New Mexico governor is outlining her economic agenda for the state.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced a plan designed to foster sustained job creation, attract millennial-generation workers and stop the “brain drain” of talented professionals exiting the state.

As she runs for governor, Lujan Grisham says she wants assemble industry leaders and entrepreneurs to address the state’s economic difficulties, and for state universities to help more.

The sole GOP candidate for governor, Congressman Steve Pearce, has yet to release a detailed state economic plan. Neither Lujan Grisham nor Pearce is seeking re-election to Congress.

New Mexico has the nation’s second-highest unemployment rate after Alaska. The state’s oil- and tourism-dependent economy is showing some recent signs of expansion in terms of tax revenues.