SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent Democratic candidate for New Mexico governor says she would push if elected to increase the statewide minimum wage, lift a cap on film-industry subsidies and ramp up renewable energy requirements for electric utilities.
Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday unveiled a 10-point plan to increase job opportunities and stimulate the state economy, as she seeks the Democratic nomination for governor.
The plan calls for a constitutional amendment to increase funding to per-kindergarten education with money from a state sovereign wealth fund.
Two-term Republican Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for re-election in 2018.
Congressman Steve Pearce is the only candidate seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Pearce spokesman Greg Blair emphasized the need to attack poverty in New Mexico with better paying jobs and educational improvements.