TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State and candidate for governor Kris Kobach has pledged to roll back recent tax increases and to veto any future tax hikes if he becomes governor.

Kobach said at a Tuesday news conference that current tax rates are slowing job growth and hurting workers.

In 2017, the Kansas Legislature increased income taxes in part to help fund schools. Kobach promised to roll back those increases.

Kobach also criticized the new school finance bill Gov. Jeff Colyer signed Tuesday morning in response to a state Supreme Court ruling that schools are not adequately funded. Kobach said the $534 million price tag is too high. The lawyer for school districts that sued say it is not enough money and is phased in over too long a period.