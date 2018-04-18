ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Democratic candidate for governor has released six years of state and federal tax returns, and he’s calling on other candidates to do the same.

State Sen. Richard Madaleno is the first candidate in a crowded Democratic primary to make his returns public.

Madaleno criticized President Donald Trump for failing to release his tax returns in the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump’s decision not to release them broke with decades of precedent in presidential campaigns.

Madaleno is calling on all of his opponents for the Democratic nomination for governor to release their tax returns, as well as Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Candidates are not required to release their tax returns. Neither Hogan nor then-Lt. Gov. Anthony Brown made their tax returns public during Maryland’s 2014 governor’s race.