PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former CEO of a jewelry company who’s running for governor of Rhode Island is subject to civil arrest for contempt for allegedly failing to show up for a court date.

The Providence Journal reports that a judge Tuesday ordered Republican candidate Giovanni Feroce (feh-ROH’-chee) to be taken into custody after he failed to show for a hearing on an unpaid judgment. Court records indicate Feroce, the former CEO of watchmaker Benrus as well as jewelry maker Alex and Ani, owes $8,000 to a clothing supplier.

According to court records, Broder Brothers Company has been trying to collect on a default judgment since May 2017.

Feroce’s lawyer told WPRI-TV that Feroce has been out of state and expects the matter to be resolved “in the next day or two.”