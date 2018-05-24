RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Chris Giunchigliani has defended her actions 13 years ago as a state legislator to weaken a proposed law that would have required teachers who had sex with underage students to register as sex offenders.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Wednesday that Giunchigliani said she had to amend the bill to get it passed, but child safety advocates say they haven’t forgotten the move.

Giunchigliani is an ex-teacher and ex-teachers union boss. In 2005, she waited until the second-to-last day of the legislative session to submit an amendment that scuttled a proposed expansion of sex offender reporting laws.

Giunchigliani said she was always in favor of tough penalties and increased protections for victims of childhood sexual abuse, and was just doing her job in getting the bill passed.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com