AVON, Conn. (AP) — A Republican contender for governor in Connecticut has been rushed to the hospital after collapsing during a meet-and-greet event.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton was attending a GOP candidates’ event in Avon Thursday night when he suddenly collapsed.

Rival gubernatorial candidate state Rep. Prasad Srinivasan, who is an allergist, and other medical personnel rushed to his side and performed CPR until first responders arrived. Srinivasan says Boughton was having a seizure, and he had a “very, very feeble pulse.”

Boughton’s campaign issued a statement 10 p.m. Thursday saying the 54-year-old is “resting comfortably” at UConn Health Center in Farmington.

The mayor underwent brain surgery last year to remove a noncancerous tumor from behind his ear. He rejoined the political scene a month afterward.