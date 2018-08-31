NEW YORK (AP) — A cancer survivor who lost both kidneys to the disease is using a Times Square billboard to plead for a new one.
The New York Post reports that a friend paid for the digital billboard seeking a kidney donor for Marc Weiner of Great Neck, New York.
The billboard features a photo of the 53-year-old Weiner and the words “My name is Marc. I need a kidney. YOU can help!”
Weiner says on his website that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2015 and the cancer spread to his kidneys.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- McCain's choices for days of tributes deliver a symbolic final rebuke to Trump
- John McCain's mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way
- Aretha's last ride: The vintage hearse that carried Rosa Parks will now bear the Queen of Soul
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
Weiner says doctors removed his bladder and both kidneys, forcing him to endure “hours of debilitating dialysis” three times a week. He says a kidney transplant would put his life “on a positive path.”
___
Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com