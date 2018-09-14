NEW YORK (AP) — A leading cancer doctor has resigned from New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center over his reported failure to disclose millions of dollars in payments from pharmaceutical companies.
Dr. Jose Baselga resigned Thursday after The New York Times and ProPublica reported that he had not disclosed his financial ties to companies including the Swiss drugmaker Roche in dozens of articles he wrote for medical journals.
Baselga said in his resignation letter than he feared the matter would be a distraction from his role overseeing clinical care at Sloan Kettering.
He said he hoped the medical community would work to develop a more standardized system for reporting industry ties.
Baselga said his failed disclosures were unintentional and should not reflect on the value of his research.

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com