LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire cancer center named for a former U.S. senator may be renamed if a benefactor makes a sufficient donation, though officials haven’t determined the amount.

Norris Cotton served in the Senate from 1954-1975. He secured a federal grant to build the first regional cancer center in rural New England. The Norris Cotton Cancer Center is supported by Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The Valley News reports the medical school’s seeking $100 million for the center as part of the college’s $3 billion capital campaign.

A Dartmouth spokeswoman says the college would find an appropriate way to honor Cotton, and that his family is supportive of the campaign goals.

Others argue renaming the center would be an insult to Cotton’s accomplishments.

