ANTLER, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian woman is dead after a crash in northern North Dakota involving two motorcycles.

The Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Brown, of Macoun, Saskatchewan, was traveling with another woman from Bottineau to the Sherwood Port of Entry late Sunday afternoon.

Brown’s motorcycle struck the rear of the other bike near Antler, and both motorcycles overturned on state Highway 256.

Both drivers were taken to a Minot hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead. The other driver suffered unspecified injuries.