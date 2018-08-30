SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Canadian woman and her daughter who were reported missing after arriving in California for a camping trip.
San Mateo County sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said 29-year-old Audrey Rodrigue and her 10-year-old daughter, Emily Rodrigue, were reported missing Monday.
Blankswade says they arrived at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, rented a car and spent the night at a hotel in Burlingame.
Audrey texted her boyfriend in Canada but he could not reach them later and reported them missing.
Blankswade says mother and daughter might have been spotted Tuesday at Six Rivers National Forest campground, 340 miles (550 kilometers) north of San Francisco. Staff and visitors told officials the people appeared happy.
Audrey Rodrigue’s Facebook page says she lived in Montreal. Authorities did not immediately confirm that.