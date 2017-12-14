BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Canadian man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for driving drugs into the United States.

Federal prosecutors say 65-year-old John Lambert, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, was one of two men arrested with 22 pounds of cocaine at a downtown Buffalo casino last year.

He was given a 63-month prison term on Thursday in federal court in Buffalo.

Investigators say Lambert and Harvey Peake, of Orillia, Ontario, were picked up in the parking garage of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, where they had gone to deliver the drugs to a third man.

According to court papers, Peake and Lambert had been transporting drugs for several years.

Both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess and distribute drugs.

Peake will be sentenced in February.