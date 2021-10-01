TORONTO – Peter Nygard, the Canadian business magnate who promoted his hedonistic lifestyle as he built a women’s fashion empire, has signed a consent form agreeing to be committed for extradition to the United States, where he’s wanted on federal sex trafficking charges, his lawyer told a Canadian court Friday.

The move advances the extradition process. The final decision on whether to surrender the 80-year-old to U.S. authorities will fall to Canada’s justice minister. Brian Greenspan, one of Nygard’s attorneys, said he intends to make “extensive” submissions to Minister David Lametti.

Nygard has denied wrongdoing.

Separately Friday, Toronto police said they had secured an arrest warrant for Nygard and intended to charge him with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between 1987 and 2006.

Nygard, who founded the women’s clothing company Nygard International in 1967, has been held at the Headingley Correctional Center in Manitoba since he was detained in December at the behest of U.S. officials.

Nygard appeared at the extradition hearing before Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal on Friday by video link, wearing a mask. He confirmed that he had signed the form voluntarily the day before. Asked by Joyal if he understood “the significance” of the document, he replied, “Yes, I do.”

In a nine-count indictment filed in December, U.S. prosecutors accused Nygard and others of using company “funds, employees, resources and influence” to recruit dozens of victims – some of them minors – in Canada, the United States and the Bahamas for his sexual gratification, and that of his friends and business associates.

The prosecutors allege a scheme that began in 1995, under which Nygard targeted women and girls from “disadvantaged economic backgrounds and/or who had a history of abuse” and controlled them through threats and false promises of modeling opportunities, sometimes paying for sex and their silence with company funds.

They allege that some victims were drugged and sexually assaulted and that Nygard obstructed witnesses from reporting his crimes. They claim that he used company funds to pay for “Pamper Parties” at his properties, including his massive Mayan-inspired mansion in the Bahamas, where he allegedly baited women with free food and spa services.

Greenspan told the court that although Nygard consented to being committed for extradition, he “unequivocally” maintains his innocence.

“This process can now move forward in order for him to face trial in the United States on an expedited basis,” Greenspan said, “and for him to have the opportunity to raise his defense and to challenge the truthfulness of the evidence which has been brought against him.”

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his namesake company in February 2020 after U.S. law enforcement raided the firm’s corporate headquarters in Manhattan as part of an investigation into the sex trafficking allegations. It filed for bankruptcy in Canada and in the United States the next month.

Nygard was denied bail in February, in part, the judge ruled, because of concerns that he would tamper with witnesses. He cannot be surrendered for extradition for at least 30 days.