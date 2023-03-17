EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — A 16-year-old killed two police officers in the hall of his apartment, then struggled with his mother over the firearm before shooting her and killing himself, authorities in western Canada said Friday.

Edmonton police said the male suspect in Thursday’s shooting previously received a mental health complaint that involved police. He did not have a criminal record, police said.

Authorities said the officers were called to a family fight but there was no indication that the call was high risk or dangerous or that the teen had a gun.

“When the two officers arrived, they were met by a 55-year-old female complainant outside of the complex. The two officers then responded to the suite where she resided, along with her 73-year-old male partner and their 16-year-old son,” police said in a statement.

“Immediately upon arriving at the suite, both constables were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old male, and were immediately incapacitated. A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the firearm, and the suspect shot his mother before turning the firearm on himself, taking his own life. The father was not physically injured during the shootings.”

Police said the mother remained unresponsive in hospital and had not yet been talked to. The father is cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Police identified the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, who had been with the Edmonton force for 8 1/2 years, and Brett Ryan, 30, an officer for 5 1/2 years.

Edmonton police are also investigating a shooting earlier in the week at a nearby Pizza Hut. It is not known whether that is related.

The killings are the first for the Edmonton Police Service since an officer was shot to death in 2015. Before that, an officer was fatally shot in 1990.