Share story

By
The Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Canada says the widow of an Iranian-Canadian university professor who died in custody in Tehran in disputed circumstances has been stopped from traveling abroad.

In a tweet early Thursday morning, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote: “I am outraged to learn that Maryam Mombeini, widow of Kavous Seyed-Emami, was barred from leaving Iran. We demand that, as a Canadian, she be given the freedom to return home.”

Canadian diplomats did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities say Seyed-Emami killed himself in custody, something disputed by his family.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Iran has alleged without offering evidence that the professor gave information on the country’s missile bases to the CIA and Israel’s Mossad.

Seyed-Emami was a professor of sociology and the managing director of the Persian Heritage Wildlife Foundation.

The Associated Press