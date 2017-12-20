Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Canadian officials are confirming that one of their citizens was among the tourists killed in a bus crash in Mexico.

Philip Hannan, a spokesman with Global Affairs Canada, says that three Canadians were also among the 20 injured in the accident.

In a statement Wednesday, Hannan said that consular officials in Playa del Carmen were assisting the families involved.

Twelve people were killed Tuesday morning when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers flipped over on a narrow highway in eastern Mexico. They were headed to Mayan ruins when the crash occurred.

Quintana Roo state authorities said 13 people remained hospitalized.

The nationalities of the other victims, except for a Mexican tour guide, have not been confirmed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

