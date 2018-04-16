TORONTO (AP) — Canada is ordering families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home amid questions about mysterious health symptoms detected in 10 people who were stationed on the island.

The country’s foreign ministry said in a statement Monday that Canadian diplomats will no longer be accompanied by family members in Cuba because of what it called “ongoing uncertainty” over the cause of the ailments.

The U.S. State Department cut staff at its embassy in October because of similar symptoms affecting 24 American diplomats and dependents.

Symptoms have included dizziness, headaches and lack of ability to concentrate.

Former U.S. State Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the symptoms resulted from “targeted attacks” but not who may have been behind them.

Cuba has repeatedly and adamantly denied involvement or knowledge of any attacks.