LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — Police reported multiple shootings of “transient victims” Monday in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect was in custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said most of the shootings were in downtown Langley. There was one report of a shooting in neighboring Langley Township.

Police Sgt. Rebecca Parslow said she had no immediate details on the victims’ conditions.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert about 6:30 a.m., telling people to avoid the area.

Police closed off a main route through the center of the city. Authorities later issued a cellphone alert saying the suspect was in custody.

Authorities initially said they were unsure if the shooter acted alone. But police later said the man in custody is believed to be solely responsible.

Langley is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Vancouver.