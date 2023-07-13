Want to keep a loved one close even after they have passed? Well, have you considered burying them in your own backyard?

A woman on TikTok recently went viral for burying her mother in her backyard.

Before you consider memorializing your recently deceased loved one with a home burial, here’s what you need to know regarding California’s regulations:

California law

The California Health and Safety Code 8115 states that the governing body of any city or county has the authority to establish and regulate burial grounds as it sees fit.

In its power, the governing body determines the standards for:

Burial

Inurnment

Entombment

Maintenance for cemeteries, including mausoleums and columbariums

The city or county creates its local standards to protect the public’s health and the treatment of human remains. These standards also aim to prevent disrespectful acts from happening on burial grounds and structures, according to the code.

Does California allow home burials?

Matt Woodcheke, a spokesperson for the California Department of Consumer Affairs, said burials can only take place in an established cemeteries.

Advertising

“Obtaining licensure from the Bureau is a required step in establishing a cemetery,” Woodcheke said.

He said that any privately owned cemetery is subject to the laws under the Cemetery and Funeral Act. This includes family cemeteries that are not open to the public.

If you’re looking into a home burial for a loved one, or yourself, check with your local government to find out whether you can establish a family cemetery. It might be possible for those in rural areas, according to an article published by Nolo, a legal encyclopedia.

Who has the right to make funeral arrangements?

California Health and Safety Code 7100 determines who has the right to make decisions about a person’s body and funeral services.

This right and responsibility goes to the following people, in order:

You, if you write down instructions before you die

Your health care agent, if you name one in advance

Your spouse or domestic partner

Your adult child, or a majority of your children if you have more than one

Your parents

Your siblings

Your next of kin, or a conservator who has been appointed for your estate

California Health and Safety Code states you can give the responsibility to a person who is not on the list, but you must do so in writing.