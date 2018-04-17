ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is launching a reservation system for overnight camping at a popular hot springs site south of Aspen.

The Aspen Times reports camping permits at Conundrum Hot Springs for mid-April to the end of July will become available to reserve online starting Wednesday morning.

Permits for August through November will be available to reserve in mid-June.

Officials say 17 campsites will be available initially and three sites will be added during the summer. Each campsite has a maximum number of people allowed, from two to six.

Officials say the reservation system launching this week is the first for the White River National Forest.

Officials say permits are required for camping throughout the year in all of Conundrum Creek Valley from Silver Dollar Pond to Triangle Pass.

