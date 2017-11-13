COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 24-foot camper after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia.
The Columbia Missourian reports that police say in a news release that 34-year-old Rocky Salvador was struck Saturday as he was walking north on U.S. 63. A driver whose vehicle was pulling the white Dutchman camper is suspected of hitting Salvador and driving away.
Police say Salvador was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Columbia.
The news release says that law enforcement believes that drugs or alcohol played a role. Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to call police.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Driver killed in crash at South Carolina speedway
- Boeing wins big 787 deal at Dubai Air Show, delivering surprising early blow to Airbus
___
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com