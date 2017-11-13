COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 24-foot camper after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian reports that police say in a news release that 34-year-old Rocky Salvador was struck Saturday as he was walking north on U.S. 63. A driver whose vehicle was pulling the white Dutchman camper is suspected of hitting Salvador and driving away.

Police say Salvador was pronounced dead at the scene. He was from Columbia.

The news release says that law enforcement believes that drugs or alcohol played a role. Anyone with information about the vehicle is urged to call police.

