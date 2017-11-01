OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Campaign donations are pouring in for Oklahoma’s open governor’s race next year with a political newcomer raising the most money during the past three months.
Republican Kevin Stitt reported raising $811,000 in the three months ending Sept. 30. The mortgage company founder from Tulsa also added $800,000 of his own money to his coffers.
Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb raised $620,000 last quarter and has the most cash on hand of any candidate, at $2.4 million. Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett, also a Republican, raised $592,000 last quarter, while Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson raised $25,000 and loaned his campaign $825,000.
On the Democratic side, former Attorney General Drew Edmondson raised $243,000 last quarter, while state Rep. Scott Inman, who abruptly dropped out of the race last week, raised nearly $70,000.
