SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing is scheduled for a former official of a company that abandoned tons of potentially explosive artillery propellant in Louisiana.

Lionel Koons was inventory control manager for Explo Systems when it went bankrupt in 2013, leaving 7,800 tons (7,100 metric tons) of M6 propellant on land leased from the Louisiana National Guard.

He has pleaded not guilty to 31 counts, but online court records show a change-of-plea hearing is scheduled Tuesday before Judge Elizabeth Foote in Shreveport.

One company co-owner pleaded guilty in December to reduced charges.

Trial is scheduled in June for the other owner and four co-defendants.

Prosecutors say they will show the second owner also ordered employees of a Kansas company to store explosives in unsafe conditions from 2000 into 2002.