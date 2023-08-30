A wildfire sparked by lightning last week in Mount Hood National Forest near Portland’s drinking water reservoirs has grown to nearly 2,000 acres as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Nearly a week after it started, the fire is still 0% contained. It’s burning about a mile south of one of two reservoirs in the Bull Run watershed and 2 miles from a water treatment facility. Bull Run provides drinking water to one-fifth of Oregon’s population, including residents of Portland, Gresham and other jurisdictions.

Portland Water Bureau spokesperson Bonita Oswald said the agency is continuing to monitor the fire’s spread. Bull Run water remains safe to drink, she said, but the bureau might have to shut down the Bull Run water source if staff who work at the facility have to be evacuated. If that were to happen, Oswald said, Portlanders might be asked to restrict water use, including by not watering their gardens and lawns.

Last week, Portland began using groundwater as part of its water supply. That was due to the dry spring and early summer, not the fire. Right now, most customers are receiving a blend of 40 percent Bull Run water and 60 percent groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field, which is supplied by deep aquifers that store rain that falls in the Portland basin.

Fire officials said much of the recent growth of the fire was west, not toward the water source.

“Firefighters are doing everything they can to prevent fire spread to the reservoir and the treatment facility,” Niki Carpenter, spokeswoman for the Camp Creek fire, told The Oregonian/OregonLive.com.

Carpenter said the fire is spreading in steep terrain and that the mosses in the canopy and the type of trees — hemlocks and conifers — are burning very hot and creating smoke columns that blow large burning particles, causing spot fires.

As a result, firefighters are in the process of building larger than usual control lines, Carpenter said. It takes time to build the lines in difficult terrain, she said, and that is why the fire isn’t yet contained. Control burns — which include burning the canopy to stop the fire’s spread — account for some of the newly burned acres, Carpenter said.

— Gosia Wozniacka; gwozniacka@oregonian.com; @gosiawozniacka

